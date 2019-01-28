American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in American Express by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 731 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.37.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

