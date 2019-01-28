Alliant Energy (LNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alliant Energy have outperformed its industry in the last 12 months. Alliant Energy has plans to invest substantially over the next four years to add natural gas and renewable assets to its generation portfolio. Further, Alliant Energy will upgrade some of its coal facilities to lower carbon emission from its generating plants. The company's dividend payment since 1946 without fail shows its strong earnings visibility. However, dependence on third-party electric transmission systems remain headwinds for Alliant Energy. The company is also subject to stringent regulations and fulfilling the new conditions could further increase operating expenses.”

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,624,000 after buying an additional 1,306,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,272,000 after buying an additional 833,075 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 706,113 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,154,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.