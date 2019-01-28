Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allergan by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,702,000 after acquiring an additional 483,860 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,917,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Allergan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

AGN traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.53. 37,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,554. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

