Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Position Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,060,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 2.85% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $352,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,738.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 179,836 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 846,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $256,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $938,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total transaction of $1,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,255 shares in the company, valued at $69,168,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,950 shares of company stock worth $5,346,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.12. 10,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $130.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018.

