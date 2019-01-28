Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 895.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

