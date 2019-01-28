Albion Financial Group UT Sells 9,398 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises about 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 129,842 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 179,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $127,910.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 7,415,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,912,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

