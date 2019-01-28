Albion Financial Group UT Has $956,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $4,946,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,875,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,905 shares of company stock worth $9,165,074. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

