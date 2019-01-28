Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Akamai is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services. Akamai is benefiting from growing influence of its security solutions among media customers, in particular. Solid performance from cloud security solutions driven by strong demand for Kona Site Defender and Prolexic Solutions, as well as new Bot Manager Premier and Nominum Services are key catalysts. Additionally, robust over-the top (OTT) content viewing, increasing adoption of mobile data/apps & growing mobile data traffic bode well. However, the company’s business is being hurt by the Do it yourself (DIY) initiatives of some key clients in the CDN space. Further, increasing bandwidth costs are a headwind. Notably, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. “

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.76. 19,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,730. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $293,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,846.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $76,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2,426.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,253,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $311,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $80,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,554,723 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,178,000 after acquiring an additional 699,457 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,640,017 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 477,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 283.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 415,497 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

