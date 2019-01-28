Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Holdings Raised by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 1.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 238,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 238,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,265,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.24. 29,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,603. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $172.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

