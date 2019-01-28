Air Canada (AC) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AC. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.92.

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$28.98. 766,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.82999991156377 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Murray Douglas Strom purchased 2,200 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,038.00. Also, insider Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.29, for a total value of C$63,306.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $186,038 and sold 6,425 shares worth $179,704.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

