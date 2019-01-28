Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Holdings Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $17,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of -0.69. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.94.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

