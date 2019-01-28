AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $49,642.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,950.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,417. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

