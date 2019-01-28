AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD reduced its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 86,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 56,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in AFLAC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $47.57 on Monday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

In other AFLAC news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $150,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $49,642.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,950.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

