AES Corp (AES) Holdings Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,206,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AES by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of AES by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 409,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

AES traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. 110,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,597. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other AES news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 35,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

