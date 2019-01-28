Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 6% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aerpio Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 63 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,624. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

