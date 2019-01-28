AdvicePeriod LLC Purchases 88,367 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 336.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,367 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

