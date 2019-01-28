AdvicePeriod LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 59,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,700,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $150.30 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $167.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

