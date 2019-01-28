AdvicePeriod LLC Buys 260 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 152,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 46,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $124.71 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

