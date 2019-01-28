Adobe Inc (ADBE) Receives $282.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.00.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $4,946,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,905 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,074 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $244.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $277.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

