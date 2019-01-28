Adobe Inc (ADBE) Chairman Sells $34,315,263.60 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adobe stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,245. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the software company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

