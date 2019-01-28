ABB (ABB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

ABB opened at $19.49 on Monday. ABB has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in ABB by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ABB by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

