$688.99 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to report $688.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.80 million and the lowest is $680.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $611.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.60. 2,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $230,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,999.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner acquired 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $95,050.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,732 shares of company stock worth $1,835,055 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,987,000 after buying an additional 485,253 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 544,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after buying an additional 405,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,500,000 after purchasing an additional 259,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,809,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

