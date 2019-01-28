6,600 Shares in BB&T Co. (BBT) Acquired by Bach Investment Advisors Ltd

Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,492,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,402,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BB&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,406,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,273,000 after purchasing an additional 920,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BB&T by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

BBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.34.

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $199,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBT opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

