$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $6.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.21 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $35.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.55 billion to $37.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.41 billion to $38.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cfra set a $158.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 625.9% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,015 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 532.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 56.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,850,000 after acquiring an additional 674,058 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4,365.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 425,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.21. 40,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,553. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.