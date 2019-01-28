$299.89 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $299.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Curo Group posted sales of $266.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,395. Curo Group has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. The company has a market cap of $563.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

