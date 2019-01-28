252,588 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Purchased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 252,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for about 7.3% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Professional Planning owned about 1.00% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 335,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $20.75 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $132,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $562,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc a specialty financial services company, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. The company originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans to allow customers to purchase or refinance their homes.

