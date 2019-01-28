18,999 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,341,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,701 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $28,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,150,000 after buying an additional 958,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,150,000 after buying an additional 958,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,365,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,698,000 after buying an additional 694,148 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

ORI opened at $20.07 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

