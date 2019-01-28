$1.94 EPS Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.02. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,734.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $845,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,700 shares of company stock worth $4,422,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,087. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

