$1.81 EPS Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (R) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other Ryder System news, Director David G. Nord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $705,516.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

