$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.15. 15,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

