$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (BDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Belden posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other news, SVP Roel Vestjens acquired 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,201.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,128 shares of company stock worth $596,098. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.45.

Belden announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

