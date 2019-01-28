$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International Inc (MAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.43. Marriott International posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.11. 40,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,662. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

