$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 166.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,441. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

