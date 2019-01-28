$1.36 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.24. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 833.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. 14,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,906. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

