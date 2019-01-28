$0.99 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. ValuEngine lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cross Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

ST opened at $47.29 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,974,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,404,000 after buying an additional 630,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,834,000 after buying an additional 499,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,049,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,547,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,456,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,189,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,622,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

