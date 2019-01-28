$0.59 EPS Expected for Endo International PLC (ENDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.64. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.93 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a positive return on equity of 1,348.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

In other Endo International news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 594.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.50.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply