$0.59 EPS Expected for Endo International PLC (ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.64. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.93 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a positive return on equity of 1,348.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

In other Endo International news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 594.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.50.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

