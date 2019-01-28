$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $332.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

