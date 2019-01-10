ZIX (ZIXI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

ZIXI stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. ZIX has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $323.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ZIX had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZIX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,735,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in ZIX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZIX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

