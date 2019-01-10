Zendesk (ZEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.37.

Zendesk stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 1.61. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 19,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $1,239,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,136.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,529,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,809,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,643. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 396,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,150,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,462,000 after buying an additional 579,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6,776.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 203,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

