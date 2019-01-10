Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Sell

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSM. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Shares of MSM opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.74.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $831.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

