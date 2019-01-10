Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Sell

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KALU. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.12). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $150,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $104,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $675,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 59.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 29.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

