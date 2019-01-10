Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $991.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $475,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 775.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.55%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

