World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WWE’s focus on increasing original content, subscriber growth, rise in TV rights fees and monetization of video content across digital and direct-to-consumer platforms bode well. These led the stock to outpace the industry in a year. Although revenue fell short of the consensus mark in third-quarter 2018, earnings surpassed the same after missing in the preceding quarter. Notably, both the top and bottom lines improved year over year. Management envisions significant revenue growth in the final quarter with adjusted OIBDA in the band of $45-$55 million. However, we believe that fall in ticket sales during live events, lower number of live events, rising costs at WWE Network and stiff competition from other entertainment platforms may hurt profitability. Also, the company's media segment remains vulnerable to rising capital expenditures, content cost and operating expense.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WWE. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.85.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $78.92 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.08 million. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,647,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,946 shares in the company, valued at $25,203,957.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $22,867,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,000 shares of company stock worth $27,952,380. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $222,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $263,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, Consumer Products Division, WWE Studios, and Corporate & Other.

