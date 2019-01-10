Whitecap Resources (WCP) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.80 and a 1-year high of C$10.36.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$445.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.410000023755366 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery Byron Zdunich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,550.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,561.33. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,047 shares of company stock worth $277,113.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

