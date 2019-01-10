Webster Financial (WBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Webster Financial have outperformed the industry, in the past year. Also, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been going upward ahead of the company’s fourth quarter results. Webster Financial’s continued growth in loans and deposits will aid profitability. Further, top-line strength and ample liquidity keep us encouraged. Also, the rising interest-rate environment and lower tax rates will support bottom-line growth. However, persistently rising cost base is a major concern, which might be further elevated by the company's efforts to strengthen the HSA Bank segment. High exposure in commercial and commercial real estate loans can be risky for the company if the housing sector weakens. Further, the company’s capital-deployment activities keep us apprehensive.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBS. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

