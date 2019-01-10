Wabash National (WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WNC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens set a $15.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Wabash National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Wabash National announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

