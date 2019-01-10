Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Venator Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $17.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 52,053 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,189,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 431,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 231,026 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 42,495 shares during the period. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNTR opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

