UBS Group Trims Suncor Energy (SU) Target Price to C$49.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from C$60.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Monday, www.baystreet.ca reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.42.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$40.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$35.53 and a 1-year high of C$55.47.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.54999991414206 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.40%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.