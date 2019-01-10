Tech Data Corp (TECD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 927,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $66,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tech Data by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Tech Data by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tech Data by 7.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tech Data by 11.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Tech Data by 5.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 5,000 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 2,715 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $246,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

