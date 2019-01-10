Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. 1,252,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 397,224 shares.The stock last traded at $59.73 and had previously closed at $47.35.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Brent Moen bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,798.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $2,506,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,869.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,231 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a P/E ratio of 286.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/tactile-systems-technology-tcmd-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company, which develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.